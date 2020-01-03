DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man is accused of beating and choking a woman and showing up to her home with a gun.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. New Year's Day in the 500 block of Porter St.
A 41-year-old Danville woman said her ex- boyfriend, 41-year-old Antoine Mayers, had battered her and left the home armed with a handgun. The victim identified the suspect as 41 year old Antoine W. Mayers of Danville.
She said Mayers got into a fight and he began choking her.
She said Mayers left the home taking some of her personal items with him. She told police he came back a short time later, came in, and armed himself with a handgun.
Officers found Mayers outside the home and found a handgun outside near where he was arrested.
He was charged with home invasion, UUW by felon, armed habitual criminal, armed robbery and domestic battery.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The victim had minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.