DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man is accused of beating his own father to death.
On March 3 at 7:46 p.m. police were called to the 100 block of National St. for a physical fight.
Officers found a 55-year-old man unconscious and lying on the ground, bleeding from the face and head.
He was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
Police said they learned the victim had been in a fight with his son, who they said beat him and knocked him unconscious.
The son was identified as 30-year-old Darrius L. Bryant of Danville.
Bryant was arrested in the 2000 block of E. Main St.
He is being held and awaiting his arraignment on charges of murder and aggravated battery with a bond of $1,000,000.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.