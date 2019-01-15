DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man is accused of shooting at a car Monday.
Police were called to the 200 block of Oregon St. around 12:20 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Someone who called 911 told police someone was shooting at a person driving a blue vehicle.
Officers found the person they said was shooting, 19-year-old Markus Brown of Danville.
They said he had a handgun on him. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and not having a FOID card.
The blue vehicle that police believe was shot at was later found, but no one was inside.