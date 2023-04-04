URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A grand jury returned a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging 32-year-old Kevin Marshall of Danville in relation to a 2020 carjacking.
Daniel Walter, 28, of Williamsport, Indiana, was shot on April 25, 2020. Police responded to a the 1600 block of Ray St. after a homeowner found an unknown person unresponsive in his yard. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Walter with obvious gunshot wounds.
The superseding indictment includes special findings by the grand jury alleging that Marshall has a prior state conviction for second-degree murder that involved his use of a firearm against another person, and that Marshall allegedly committed the carjacking and murder of Walter after substantial planning and premeditation and in the expectation of obtaining items of pecuniary value.
The superseding indictment also charges Marshall with allegedly possessing firearms as a felon, as well as possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying firearms during and in relation to the methamphetamine trafficking.
Marshall was previously arrested in Danville on August 18, 2020, and was charged in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois with the possession of firearms by a felon on August 3, 2021. Marshall has remained in pretrial detention since that time.
If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the charges of carjacking resulting in death and murder using a firearm during and in relation to the carjacking are up to life imprisonment or the death penalty.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
