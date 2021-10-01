PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A federal jury ruled a Danville man was guilty of carrying a fireman during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
The United State's District Attorney's Office Central District of Illinois reported, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against Deandre Smith, 34, of Danville for carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
During two days of testimony, the government presented evidence to prove that on February 2020 law enforcement encountered Smith carrying a loaded handgun in his pocket and that Smith carried the gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime he admitted committing on the same day.
Evidence also presented at trial showed Smith had 23 foil packers of heroin on him and he intended to distribute to others. Smith was also in possession of a digital scale and cash.
The U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of Illinois also reported Smith had pleaded guilty earlier to distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substances with an intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Smith remains in custody of the U.S. Marshal Service. He could face 5 years to life in prison on the charge of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
Smith will be sentenced on January 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.
The case investigation was conducted by the Danville Police Department, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Special assistance for trial was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Freres and William Lynch represented the government at trial, with assistance from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
