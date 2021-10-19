DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A Vermilion County jury found a Danville man guilty of first-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated battery in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Danville man.
Lamont Davis, 20 was found guilty of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm, home invasion while armed with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting death of Justin Daubaris.
According to the office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul, on November 10, 2019, Davis and two other men stormed into an apartment on Hazel Street in Danville armed with firearms.
Officials say Jaleel Jones was inside the residence at the time and was able to escape, running two blocks with a fractured pelvis after being shot in the hip. Jones's brother, Justin Daubaris, entered the apartment after hearing gunshots, confronting the three armed offenders, and was shot in the back three times and killed.
"I am pleased with the jury's decision holding the defendant accountable for the this violent shooting, " Raoul said. " I appreciate the support of Vermilion County State's Attorney's office in helping to ensure that individuals who perpetuate violent crimes are convicted, and I look forward to continuing this partnership to Vermilion County residents from gun violence."
Davis's next court date is set for December 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.