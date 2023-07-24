DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man was found guilty of home invasion during a bench trial in July.
Jessie Jackson, of Danville, was found guilty, by Judge Derek J. Girton, of home invasion - deadly weapon, a class X felony. Class X felonies are punishable from 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).
During the trial, the court heard evidence that an active Order of Protection prohibited Jackson from residing at the home of the victim and his mother. On November 10, 2019, Jackson went to the home and tried to get inside. When the victim did not allow him inside, Jackson kicked in the front door and forced his way in. Jackson then remained inside and threatened to kill the victim, his mother, and himself while armed with a dangerous weapon.
After finding Jackson guilty, the court sentenced him to 18 years in IDOC, followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy expressed her great appreciation of the victim’s courage in this case, to report the incident and then remain engaged until this matter was resolved. The State’s Attorney also thanked the members of the Danville Police Department for their efforts
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.