VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood.
Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Road.
They said 35-year-old Michael A. Palmer of Danville was driving west on US Highway 50 at the same location.
Officers said the 68-year-old man was driving behind a vehicle, passed it, and struck Palmer head-on.
The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.
Palmer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes were reopened at approximately 7:25 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.
