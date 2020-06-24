IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man lost his life after a car hit a tree Tuesday evening, investigators said.
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Marlon Hughes was driving a vehicle on County Road 1400 North at a location west of Woodland when his car left the road and hit the tree.
Hughes was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital through Crescent City EMS, where medical officials pronounced him dead.
The Crescent City and Woodland fire departments, along with the Iroquois County Coroner's Office, assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
