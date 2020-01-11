DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville resident is on a mission to raise money for a trip to New Zealand and all for a good cause.
24-year-old Nicholas Porter says since he was young, he always wanted to help those in need.
"I've always been interested in helping people," he said.
For years, he said he tried to persuade his parents to allow him to go on mission trips, but he was simply too young. Now that some time has passed, he has researched into one specific mission for about 3 years that he really wants to be a part of.
"This organization that I'll be with, Youth with a Mission, has bases all over the world that specialize in all different stuff. There were only three bases that specialized in medical compassion. One in New Zealand, Australia and one in Hawaii,' he said.
His primary focus will be to take the training in New Zealand and then make his way to the pacific islands to do the outreaching.
"This is my first time doing anything like this," he said.
He says what he really wants out of this is to help during natural disasters. His goal is to raise $9 thousand. A chicken-and-noodle event was held Saturday in efforts to help him.
He is planning to leave on January 20 and will return in July.