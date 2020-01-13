DANVILLE Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man on Monday pleaded guilty to a June residential burglary where he threatened an elderly victim with a bat.
According to the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office, Marcus Edwards faces a four to 30 year prison sentence a a result of his plea.
Residential burglary normally comes with a possible four to 15 year penalty, but due to Edwards' criminal history, he is eligible for an extended sentence.
His sentence will also include two years of mandatory supervised release and he will not be eligible for probation, the state's attorney's office said.
Police said that on June 13, 2019, Edwards entered the victim's home without permission at 4:30 a.m.
Edwards threatened the victim, who was 96-years-old at the time of the incident, with a baseball bat and forced him to get his wallet. Edwards took money from the victim and left the residence.
While breaking into the apartment, Edwards cut both of his arms and left a trail of blood that led Danville police to the home where he was hiding.