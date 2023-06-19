DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
According to Police, on June 17, around 7:53 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Koehn Dr. and located a 46-year old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The victim told police he was in his residence when two men entered his home and attempted to rob him.
The victim stated during the robbery he was shot and the suspects fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspects were described as two black men wearing dark clothing.
Police report the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injury and is currently listed in stable condition.
The investigation into these incidents continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
This shooting is one of three that occurred in Danville within 24 hours or so. On Friday, a 25-year old was shot during an attempted robbery in a parking lot and later the same day, an 18-year-old was shot on the street.
