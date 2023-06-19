DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — On Friday afternoon, Danville Police located a gunshot victim after responding to a report of shots fired on S. State Street.
Police responded around 4:24 p.m. and found an 18-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim said he was standing on S. State Street when an unknown black man started shooting at him. The victim said the shooter was wearing black pants and a blue shirt and left the scene on a bicycle.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injury.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS
This shooting is one of three that occurred in Danville within 24 hours or so. Earlier on Friday, a 25-year old was shot during an attempted robbery in a parking lot and the next day, a 46-year-old man was shot in his home during an attempted robbery.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.