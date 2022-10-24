DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1000 block of May Street on Saturday morning.
According to police, officers began investigating the scene around 3:02 a.m., when they were notified that a victim had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.
Officers responded to the hospital, where they identified a 38-year-old Danville man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim told police he was sitting inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of May Street when someone began shooting at his vehicle.
Police said the victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.
Authorities report the victim was listed in stable condition, and his wound is not considered life-threatening.
The investigation into this incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Less than 24 hours later, a 41-year-old Danville man was shot in the leg outside the Days Hotel in a separate shooting incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
