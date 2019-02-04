DANVILLE, (WAND) - Police are investigating after Danville man was shot Sunday.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Walnut St. around 2:10 a.m. for shots fired.
They found evidence of gunfire and learned a victim had been taken to the OSF emergency room.
The 29-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
He said he was sitting in a vehicle in the 100 block of Walnut St. when someone fired several shots into the vehicle.
No suspect description is available.
If you have any information, call Danville police.