DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police were called after a fight lead to a man being stabbed multiple times.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Garden Dr. Monday night around 9.
Police talked with a witness who said two men got into a fight there and one had been stabbed.
Both of the men had already left the scene.
Police found a 35-year-old Danville man who said he was the victim. He said he had since gone to a hospital in Indiana for treatment of his wounds.
The victim said he was at a home in the 1200 block of Garden Dr. when he got into a fight with another man and was stabbed several times in his arms.
Police have not been able to find the other man in the fight.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information regarding these crime’s is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.