DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Masks are quickly become a daily staple for Illinoisans as they step outdoors to get their groceries, work, and everyday necessities. Mask shortages are also a common factor and people have been encouraged to make their own.
One Danville man, David Youhas, decided to start using his 3D printer and using it to help create tools to help stop the spread of COVID-19. He says he originally started with a door opener.
"You can pull the door or push the door. I started realizing I am touching everything and some things I'm touching without knowing," he said.
Additionally, he decided to make face shields to help essential workers during this time. He says anyone can have one and for those that have homemade masks, he created a separate tool to help keep the elastic from hurting your ears.
He says he just wants to help those in need during this time. He is not charging anyone for anything all you have to do is send him a private message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.