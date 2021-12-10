DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who stole an all-terrain vehicle will serve seven years behind bars.
The theft was committed on May 28 by Craig Sullivan, 46, according to The News-Gazette. Sullivan entered to a guilty plea and admitted in October to stealing a 2015 Polaris RZR.
On the day of the theft, the owner told Georgetown police a theft was in progress.
Authorities then found and arrested Sullivan.
He has past convictions on his record for burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. The judge presiding over the case agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.
Sullivan received credit for 196 days served and is eligible for day-for-day good time.
