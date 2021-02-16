DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Mass Transit announced there is no service for Tuesday.
The department made the announcements early Tuesday morning.
Danville Mass Transit will not have service to allow plows the opportunity to get all roads cleared.
The service is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 17.
