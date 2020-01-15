DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - As Carle is getting ready to start construction on a project, community members still have questions concerning demolition.
By the end of January, demolition will be beginning from Logan Avenue to Madison Street. So while construction has been approved, people have been wondering - what is leaving Danville?
"I think it's better if we focus on what's staying. So on Logan Street, the salon, doctor's office and Leon's is staying," said Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
He said all across Gilbert Street, everything will remain and will not interfere with Carle's plans to consolidate and expand.
"The Vermilion County museum, the bank. All of those things are staying. Also, to the south, Big Lots is staying," he said.
As far as the things that are leaving, he said they are a lot of properties that have been vacant for many years. Therefore, it would not directly affect anyone.
However, he does say that construction will take a while and asks for the community's patience.
"I think it's going to be good to have those services in one place and the urban renewal is going to be fantastic," he said.