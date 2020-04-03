DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. took to Facebook Friday to express his frustration that come in the city still are not adhering to social distancing guidelines and the state of Illinois' Stay At Home order.
Williams posted, "Unfortunately, people aren't using good sense and are putting themselves, our children, and our community at risk. Therefore, tomorrow in all City of Danville Parks: rims will either be taken down or made unusable, volleyball and tennis nets will be taken down (where possible), courts of all types and pavilions will be cordoned off (where possible), playground equipment will be taped off, the skateboard park will be closed, and bathrooms will be locked!"
Williams said anyone caught using any of that equipment or congregating with those whom they do not live with in parks may be issued tickets.
Illinois' Stay At Home order is in effect until April 30.