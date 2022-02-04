DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville plans to offer free community bus service for a week when it reopens service on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Danville Mass Transit had closed service when a winter storm moved through central Illinois during the week of Jan. 31.
All regular Saturday service will resume on Feb. 5. DMT announced all of its buses will be free of charge beginning on that date and continuing through Saturday, Feb. 12.
"We appreciate your patience as we work through the issues related to this winter storm," a press release said.
