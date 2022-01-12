DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - (WAND) – Pastor Ken McCray had returned from a wedding last May when both he and his wife started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. By July, his wife had died and he had been hospitalized for three weeks. Now Pastor McCray is telling others they should get vaccinated.
“This came up. That came up. We didn’t get around to it,” McCray told WAND News why he did not get vaccinated and why he has changed his point of view. “Hindsight is 20-20 but I see the importance of it and the need for it.”
McCray is pastor at The Heritage Dimension Fair Center in Danville. His wife, Renee Hunt-McCray is originally from Decatur and died at the age of 57 on July 11, 2021. The couple met at church in Decatur and eventually moved to Danville.
McCray was assisted by his daughters while recovering and even convinced them to get vaccinated.
“You have to go get your shots,” McCray told them. “I cannot bare your suffering what I had to go through and what your mother had to go through.”
