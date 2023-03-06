Congress Synthetic Opioids

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

 Uncredited

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Danville Police Department has advised the public about the increase in fentanyl-related overdoses.

In a Facebook post, the department said the issue is affecting those in the community as well as their friends and family. The department also lists common symptoms of opiate overdose.

Find the full post below:

