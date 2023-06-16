DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in an attempted robbery on Friday afternoon.
DPD responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of shots fired in the area around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a gunshot victim had driven himself to the emergency room.
Officers met the 25-year old Danville man at the hospital where he confirmed that he was in a parking lot when two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his wrist during the attempted robbery.
The suspects were described as two black men, one with dark colored clothing and one with dark pants and a multi-colored jacket. They were last seen running southbound from the area.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.