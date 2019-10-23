DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are working on a five-year strategic plan to make their community safer.
On Tuesday, Police Chief Chris Yates announced he and his team are working on adding three additional units within the police department.
The first will be the POP Unit, which is a problem-oriented policing unit.
"POP will be determining different problems that (are) affecting the community on a day-to-day basis. Their ultimate focus is on the community, primarily," said Yates.
The second will be a Community Housing Unit for different neighborhoods.
"It will specialize with different apartment complexes. So, any areas that you have a lot of residents within a small community. We want to address the concerns they may have in those smaller communities and just continue to work with them," said Yates.
The third one will be traffic enforcement and intervention.
"They will be focusing primarily on traffic and proper stops," said Yates.
He said these changes are still in their early stages. Right now he is working with different officers to properly train them and then place them in their units.
"One we have the people selected, each unit will report to a specific commander ... one to criminal investigations and the other two for patrol division," said Yates.
Police are hoping to roll this out by May 1.