DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to an armed robbery at a Danville Dollar General Monday.
It happened at the store in the 1400 block of N. Bowman Ave. around 7:30 p.m.
An employee said a suspect came in armed with a handgun and wearing a purple mask.
He stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register and took off.
The suspect is described as a light skinned black man, approximately 5’ 9” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
If you have any information, call Danville police.