DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Speed Awareness Day is Wednesday, July 24, and the Danville Police Department is joining with state agencies to enforce speeding laws.
In Illinois during 2017, speed was the reason for 42 percent of all fatal crashes.
In residential areas, speeding can have the following consequences:
- When a pedestrian is hit by a car at 20 MPH there is a 10 percent likelihood of being killed, at a speed of 30 MPH the percentage increases to a 50 percent likelihood of being killed.
- The higher the speed at impact, the more severe the injuries sustained.
- 37.9 percent of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.
- When speeding there is a greater chance that other road users will misjudge how fast you are traveling.
- Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.
- Speeding reduces a driver's ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.
