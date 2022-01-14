DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand, after shots were fired at a vehicle in Danville, per police.
According to officials, on January 13, around 10:35 p.m. Danville Police responded to the OSF emergency room in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a 16-year-old male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.
The victim told police he was with his friend and was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his friends mother.
Officers also spoke to the 41-year-old Danville woman who was driving at the time this incident occurred, who stated she was driving in the area of Williams St and Beard St with her son and his friends in her car.
The driver told police that a dark colored Chevy Impala pulled up next to her vehicle and started shooting at her car. She stated her vehicle was struck by the gunfire and the 16-year-old victim told her he had been shot in the hand.
Police say neither the driver or the victim were able to provide a description of the shooter, at this time no further suspect information is currently available.
No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
