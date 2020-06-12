Danville, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating reports of hate crimes in Danville Friday.
At approximately 7 a.m, the Danville Police Department received several calls from citizens who found "Hate Propaganda". They said it was in the form of a single page flyer put in zip-lock baggies along with small rocks inside.
The majority of calls came from those who reside north of W. Voorheas and west of N. Vermilion St. Several calls came from just south of Seminary St.
"The overwhelming response by the citizens of Danville as well as local businesses expressing their disgust of the flyers illustrates the unity of our citizens," said Danville Police in a statement.
Police have been collecting evidence and and patrolling neighborhoods for additional evidence. Police ask that residents and affected businesses in the area review their security systems to look for any suspicious activity from midnight to 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
