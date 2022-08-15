DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Danville are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of E. Fairchild just after midnight on Saturday for a report of a 31-year-old woman shot in the chest.
The victim said she was walking to her vehicle and heard multiple gun shots and then realized she had been shot.
She was rushed to the hospital and has since been treated and released.
The shooting is under investigation, and no one is in custody at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
