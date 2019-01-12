DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead.
Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason says police were called to the 1600 block of Edgewood shortly after 5:00 AM. “Callers indicated that there was some sort of disturbance in the area and when an officer arrived at one of the apartments found the male victim,” Thomason said. “Preliminary investigation indicates the 32 year old man was the victim of gunshot wounds.”
Police do have a person of interest, but their identity is not being released at this time.
The name of the victim is being withheld until their family has been notified.