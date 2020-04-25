DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a potential homicide in Danville Saturday.
Police responded to a the 1600 block of Ray St. after a homeowner found a random person unresponsive in his yard.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to have gunshot wounds and was dead.
Danville Police are working with the Vermilion County coroner's Office to identify the victim.
The case is being treated as a homicide. There is no other information at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
