DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are investigating after a report of two men shooting at each other.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Grove St. around 11:30 Monday night.
Police found evidence that shots had been fired in the area. A home was hit with gunfire.
Witnesses reported seeing two men shooting at each other. They took off before police arrived.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.