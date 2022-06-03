DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old last Halloween.
Deavyon T. Williams of Danville was killed Oct. 31, 2021.
Around 3 a.m. police were called to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to Williams being treated for several stab wounds.
Officers spoke with witnesses who said she had been involved in an altercation with another woman in the 400 block of Columbia St. and during the altercation Williams was stabbed.
Williams died later the same day.
During the follow-up investigation, police said a suspect was identified as 23-year-old Angel L. Luster-Hoskins of Danville.
A Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued for Luster-Hoskins and on June 2 around 4:15 pm Luster-Hoskins was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of Harmon St and Williams St.
Luster-Hoskins is being held at the Danville Public Safety building and awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on a charge of 1st degree murder with a bond of $5,000,000.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.