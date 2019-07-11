DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department will be watching especially close for speeding drivers next week.
July 24 is Illinois Speed Awareness Day.
The Danville Police Department will have more officers out looking for those breaking speed limits.
In Illinois during 2017, speed was the reason for 42% of all fatal crashes.
When a pedestrian is hit by a car at 20 MPH there is a 10% likelihood of being killed. At a speed of 30 MPH the percentage increases to a 50% likelihood of being killed.
37.9% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.
For more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day, click HERE.