DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It was a busy night for Danville police. Officers were called to three separate shooting scenes Tuesday evening.
The first call came in at 8:45 p.m. from the 900 block of Moore St.
Police found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told officers he was walking when he heard gunshots and was hit.
He said he did not know where the shots came from and did not see the shooter.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.
At 8:58 p.m. police got a call of a second shooting in the area of the 100 block of Nicklas St.
Police found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim stated he was sitting in front of a home when someone started shooting from inside a grey car.
The victim ran and was hit in the lower leg by the gunfire.
He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
In a third incident, just before 11 p.m. Danville police were called to S. State St. for a call of shots fired.
While they were there investigating, police learned two shooting victims had arrived at OSF Medical Center.
The victims were a 20-year-old Danville man who had been shot in the shoulder and a 20-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his finger.
Both said they were in the unit block of S. State St. when someone started shooting.
Both victims are expected to recover.
Police are checking to see if any of these shootings are related.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.