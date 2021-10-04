DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday evening in Danville.
According to police, around 11:39 p.m., October 3, officers responded to the 1200 block of Garden drive for a report of a subject with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers located a 29-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim told police he was standing outside when someone fired a shot from an unknown vehicle and he was struck by the gunfire.
Officers located one shell casing at the scene next to where the victim was laying.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.
No other injures were reported as a result of this incident, and police say there is no suspect information currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.