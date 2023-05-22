DANVILLE, Ill. (NEWS-GAZETTE) — Danville police are declining to release information about damage recently done to a building identified as the future site of a new abortion clinic.
“Due to coordinating efforts with federal authorities, we will not be releasing information at this time,” said Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb. “The initial release of information will come from either the FBI or the U.S. Attorney’s Office once they have a press release prepared.”
Reached Monday, the FBI's Springfield office declined to release any information about the incident.
The damage was done to the former Dillman Eye Care Associates building at 600 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
The property was sold in March to Indianapolis-based McGhee Investment Group, which has the same address as Clinic for Women, an Indianapolis abortion provider.
According to the clinic’s website, Clinic for Women “has provided safe, legal first trimester abortions in Indianapolis” since 1977.
Logan Cronk, Danville’s community development administrator, said the city had contact with the buyer of the property about a month ago but hasn’t yet received an application for a building permit.
Damage done to the Danville building followed a May 4 passage of an ordinance by the city council that would ban the shipment of abortion pills and other items intended for abortions.
The ordinance, which passed with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. breaking a 7-7 tie by voting in favor of it, is on hold and expected to take years working its way through the court system.
