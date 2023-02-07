DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Danville Public Library will close early on Wednesday for scheduled repairs according to a representative.
The library will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will re-open at the normal time of 9 a.m. on Thursday.
During this period, online databases and eBooks will still be available.
