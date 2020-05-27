DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Danville released guidelines for outdoor dining and sale of food and beverage as the state prepares to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan next month.
The guidelines state:
1. Outdoor space must be established on the property owned/leased by or adjacent to the original business.
2. Businesses should follow the guidelines set forth by the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health). For example, table settings and/or individual seats must be spaced at least 6 feet apart.
3. Table settings and/or individual seats must have at least a 5 ft. setback from roads (excluding parking spaces) and must not impede pedestrian traffic on sidewalks by allowing at least 3 feet for passersby.
4. No objects are to be placed in a fashion where the vision of motorists is blocked or impaired.
5. Private and non-owned parking lots (with landlord permission) may be used. We strongly recommend cordoning the space off with stanchions or temporary fencing.
6. Consumption of alcoholic beverages outdoors must be done within the space owned or leased by the business. Sale or consumption of alcohol on a property that is not owned or leased by the business is strictly prohibited.
Each business will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
Any business with questions can call or e-mail Grants & Planning Manager Logan Cronk at lcronk@cityofdanville.org or 217-431-2286.
