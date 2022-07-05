DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville council is moving forward with plans for the riverfront project.
The project could take about several years according to the city engineer. The main objective for the riverfront is to grasp the attention of Danville residents and visitors. They want it to be a place where you can enjoy nature.
"There's some opportunities for this project to get accelerated and to see some progress here in the very near future."
The city engineer, Sam Cole says that with the many other developments the city has planned, it seems that the public is most excited about the riverfront being added.
"There was a huge amount of public interest. I can't remember the exact number but I want to say there were multiple hundreds of people which for community engagement is a lot," said Cole.
It is quite an expensive project. There have been donations made and they will continue to take donations on their website.
