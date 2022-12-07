DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Danville hosted their annual coat drive for families in Vermilion County.
From 9:30am-3:00pm, people came to grab coats, gloves, and scarves. Volunteer Cassie Webb said she loves meeting the people that come through.
“I really love what I’m doing. I love being around people, I’m a people person. I’ve been blessed to do this, and I really enjoy it,” said Webb.
By noon, 24 families came and took over 130 items with them for free. Webb said it's important to give back to your community.
Two neighbors shopping together expressed how thankful they were for the opportunity to bring winter coats back home to their families.
“I really needed them because I’m not from here. I’m from Louisiana so I didn’t prepare for this weather, and they really have some good stuff. I got plenty of jackets, and other stuff to stay warm and the ladies were really nice and considerate,” explained Danville resident Coretta Crosby.
