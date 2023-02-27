DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Danville Police Department, a large fight broke out in the Danville High School Field House on Saturday morning.
When officers arrived just before 11:00 a.m., the fight was over and those involved had begun to disperse.
In the follow-up investigation, DPD learned that during an elementary aged basketball game multiple fights broke out between parents, students, and fans.
It was reported that one of the individuals involved was armed with a handgun.
DPD and the Danville School District are reviewing witness statements and school surveillance to identify the individuals involved.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident can call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
