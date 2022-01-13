DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville schools announced a remote learning day is happening Friday due to increased COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said the district has seen an increased number of virus exposures and positive cases of staff, students and bus drivers. The district will be fully remote on Jan. 14. Extracurricular events will still happen with masks and social distancing.
Food pick-up sites will be announced when available.
Geddis asked parents to closely monitor their children, themselves and others living in their home for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle and body aches, a headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. If a child or family member shows any of these symptoms, a healthcare provider should be immediately notified.
Anyone with COVID-19 questions should contact Danielle Montgomery, school nurse, by phone at (217)444-1603 or by email at MontgomeryD@danville118.org.
The district hopes to be back in the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
