DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville School District 118 announced that all schools in Danville School District 118 will be closed Thursday, August 24 due to high temperatures.
The district said that the hottest part of the day is predicted to be when the students would normally be transported.
For more information, visit danville118.org.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
