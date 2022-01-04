DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville schools will be fully remote from Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the district.
According to superintendent Alicia Geddis, the district has seen a rise in exposures and positive cases of staff, students and bus drivers. The News-Gazette reports Rantoul City Schools could see similar action taken.
Danville's district is going to offer students prepackaged breakfast and lunch.
"Teachers and building principals are in classes, working to prepare students for this transition," Geddis said. "Principals will share additional information about schedules and expectations later this evening."
Scott Woods, Rantoul's superintendent, said either all or part of his district may shift to remote learning in the days or weeks ahead, and the change could be as early as Wednesday, "depending on our ability to cover classrooms with substitute teachers."
A school closure would take place likely because of a high rate of staff absences, per Woods. On Tuesday, he noted the district had more than 30 of its 325 employees out. J.W. Eater is more likely to make a change than other schools, he said, because its students already have take-home Chromebooks and use the digital platforms accessed for remote learning more regularly.
Families would be notified by 9 p.m. Tuesday if a school will close Wednesday, Woods said.
