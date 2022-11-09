DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Danville Fire Department has announced that there will be a training exercise at Coffman's Tow Yard on Section street November 9 and 10, weather permitting.
The training is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., during which there will be multiple DFD vehicles and personnel in the area to conduct the training. Drivers should look for alternate routes during these times as Section street will be closed from Fairchild to Williams.
