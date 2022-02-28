DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, students gathered at North Ridge Middle School for a Black History Month assembly.
For the past month, the Ubuntu Mentoring Program has worked with students to perfect their performance. Middle School Cultural Coordinator Tierra Brown told WAND News students would meet during their lunch period to not only work on their performance, but to also learn more about Black history and culture.
"A lot of them didn't know a lot of the things I was teaching them," said Brown.
Students learned about Black inventors and inventions. Brown specifically shared inventions like the mop, ironing board and clothing dryer.
She said many of the students were excited to learn about their history. During Monday's assembly, students shared their posters with facts about Black inventors, entrepreneurs and historic Black colleges and universities.
"They learned so much and they want to keep learning and keep knowing more about their culture," Brown said.
In addition to history, students shared poems, sang songs and danced. Students from Danville High School joined in the performance and shared their experiences in the Ubuntu Mentoring Program.
"I wish that when I was in middle school I could have seen something like this," said Nevaeh Jones, junior.
Students hoped Monday's performance will inspire and encourage people to celebrate Black culture and history throughout the entire year and not just in the month of February.
"Black history created America and if we celebrate it throughout the year, we can understand why Black people matter and our lives matter," said Da'Sani Lewis, eighth grader.
The Ubuntu Mentoring Program is an after school program at the Laura Lee Fellowship House. To learn more, click here.
