Danville students fill halls with love for classmate battling cancer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One student in Danville is fighting cancer and communities are rallying in her honor.
Erin Cox was diagnosed with cancer in early December. According to her third grade teacher, Jessica Alyea at Northeast Elementary Magnet School, she was experiencing some pain in her knees, but at first, they thought it was from her dance classes.
"We've kind of just watched it. She had knee braces and ice packs and then her mother took her to get an x-ray and then that's when they found it. They found out there was a mass on her knee," said 3rd grade teacher, Jessica Alyea.
While she's been undergoing chemo, friends and educators have been surrounding the halls with love. They created T-shirts and drawings all across the halls of Northeast.
"Her medicine felt like a dragon. So that's why we got her dragon stuffed animals and we're wearing t-shirts that have a dragon on them," said one of her classmates.
They're hoping Erin will return to school sometime next week. In the meantime, they will continue to surround the halls with their unconditional love for her and her family during this difficult time.